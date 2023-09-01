Gravenberch Completes Liverpool’s Midfield Overhaul

Liverpool signed Dutch international Ryan Gravenberch on Friday to complete an overhaul of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options in recent months.

The 21-year-old joins from Bayern Munich for a reported £34 million ($43 million).

Gravenberch is Liverpool’s fourth signing of the transfer window, all of whom have been midfielders.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo had previously been brought to Anfield to help compensate for the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“Very happy that the deal is done and I’m finally here,” said Gravenberch.

READ ALSO: Spain Sports Court Opens Probe Into Rubiales’ World Cup Kiss

“If you see it from the outside, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top.”

Gravenberch was a product of the Ajax academy system and made 103 appearances for the Amsterdam club before joining Bayern last year.

But he struggled to make an impact at the German giants, making only six starts in 34 appearances.