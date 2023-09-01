ICPC Probes Reps Committee Investigating Alleged Job Racketeering In MDAs

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is probing the Reps committee investigating alleged job racketeering by ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

This move followed petitions against the committee and allegations of bribery against the probe panel.

But in a statement on Friday evening, the anti-graft against said it has started an investigation into the matter.

“The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced investigation into petitions received from Premium Times and Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Ad-Hoc Committee on the Investigation of Job Racketeering and Gross Mismanagement in Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), over bribery allegations against the probe panel,” the agency said.

The move is coming weeks after the committee said it got petitions against 39 MDAs over job racketeering allegations and other violations.

Gagdi reiterated that the committee in line with its objectives, will engage over 600 MDAs to look at any wrongdoing in the country’s civil service.