Liverpool Reject £150m Bid From Al Ittihad for Mo Salah – Reports

Liverpool have rejected a £150m bid from Saudi Arabian side, Al Ittihad, for Mo Salah as they fight to keep their talismanic forward at Anfield.

Salah has been linked to the Saudi Pro League leaders, who have signed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Junior, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté during the transfer window.

According to reports, Al Ittihad’s offer for the Egyptian was initially £100m upfront, including £50m paid in add-ons.

Despite the interest, Liverpool are adamant the forward is not for sale – as Klopp reiterated in his pre-Aston Villa press conference.

“The position remains the same, absolutely,” Klopp said.

“No doubt about that. We cannot [sell Salah]. That’s how it is. Nothing else to say.”