Manchester United have agreed a loan deal with Fiorentina for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The deal is worth €10m with an option to buy to the tune of €25m

The breakdown reveals a €20m initial payment plus €5m in performance-related add-ons.

Amrabat will undergo medical at Old Trafford today.

The 27-year-old was key to Morroco making the semi-final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for the first time