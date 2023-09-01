Police Intercept Truck Concealing Marijuana Behind Drinks In Jos

The Plateau State Police Command says its personnel intercepted a heavy-duty truck transporting assorted drinks and over 100 bags packed with what appeared to be Cannabis sativa.

The Commissioner of Police, Okoro Julius Alawari, disclosed this on Friday while speaking to journalists at the state police headquarters in Jos.

Alawari stated that a team of personnel on patrol during a stop-and-search exercise along Kwata Road in the Jos South Local Government Area (LGA) discovered the exhibits hidden behind the drinks inside the truck.

The patrol unit of the command reportedly received intelligence of a truck offloading a consignment suspected to be Cannabis sativa into two other smaller vehicles at the Kwata axis of Jos South.

On sighting the police officers while transferring the items to the smaller vehicles, the suspects took to their heels. However, four suspects were arrested alongside the vehicle conveying the exhibits.

The street value and the actual quantity of the exhibits have yet to be evaluated as investigations have commenced to unravel the real owners of the transported items for prosecution.