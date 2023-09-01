Tinubu Appoints 32-Year-Old Halillu As NASENI CEO

President Bola Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of Khalil Suleiman Halilu as the new Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale and made available to Channels Television.

He noted that by this appointment, Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

According to Ngelale, Halilu, 32, is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear in this important new national assignment.

With Halilu’s appointment, the statement noted the tenure of Dr Bashir Gwandu as EVC/CEO of NASENI is hereby terminated.

It also said that by the directive of the President, the appointment takes immediate effect.