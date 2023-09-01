Tinubu Govt Inherited Economy ‘Like A Dead Horse But Standing’ – Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, on Friday, analysed the country’s macroeconomics, concluding that President Bola Tinubu inherited an economy that could be compared to a “dead horse but standing”.

Soludo shared this insight on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, when asked to respond to Tinubu’s stance kicking against spending 90 percent of the country’s revenue on external debt service.

“This government inherited, from a macroeconomic standpoint, I would say the economy was like a dead horse but standing, in macroeconomic terms and modelling through this over the coming months we will bumpy, no question about it,” he said.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governor added that his position was in “empathy and commiserations” for Tinubu’s economic team.

“But I am glad that at least, the first salvos by the president, by his courageous step to remove the obnoxious scam that has festered over the years called petrol subsidy and then dealing with the exchange rate,” Soludo noted.