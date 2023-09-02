Blow For Arsenal Ahead Man United Tie As Partey Is Ruled Out For ‘Couple Of Weeks’

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey has been sidelined for a “couple of weeks” following an injury he got in training, a major blow for the Gunners who welcome rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

The Ghanaian midfielder was expected to be in the Black Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central Africa Republic on Thursday.

But in an update, Ghana’s team doctor Prince Pambo said the Gunners’ ace won’t make it for the final Group E game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

“He sustained a groin injury during training on Thursday, August 31, 2023. He is currently unavailable as Club Doctors predict he’s likely to be out for a couple of weeks,” the Ghana FA said on Saturday.

The development is a major blow to Arsenal who welcome the Red Devils to the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Partey, a key member of Mikel Arteta’s side, has featured in all three league games this term for last season’s runners-up.

Already, the Gunners are five points off champions and table toppers Manchester City and are expected to get their back to winning ways against their perennial rivals.