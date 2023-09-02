Invest In South-East Nigeria, British Deputy High Commissioner Urges UK Firms

British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Jonny Baxter, has called on companies in the United Kingdom to invest in southeastern Nigeria.

“The UK wants to encourage UK companies to invest into the region,” Baxter said while delivering the opening remarks at the inaugural edition of Enugu State’s Diaspora and Investment Roundtable on Friday.

“Building a stronger and more conducive business environments is crucial to this, and we look forward to working with the Enugu state government to do so.”

The British envoy highlighted the UK’s new Developing Countries Trading Scheme, which he said harnesses the power of trade to help Nigeria, including Enugu State, achieve its private sector-led economic transformation agenda.

“The UK is keen to maximise uptake of the DCTS. Crops such as cashew and plantain predominantly farmed in Enugu and other southeastern states, could be among the products exported to the UK based on market demand in both Nigeria and the UK,” he said.

According to Baxter, the stakeholder roundtable is an opportunity for high-level discussions on how to advance viable investment, boost trade and create more economic opportunities in Enugu State.

See the statement by the British Deputy High Commission Lagos below: