Soludo Seeks Return Of Winning Streak As APGA Launches Imo Gov Campaign

As the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State flags off its governorship campaign ahead of the November 11 election, Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has urged all indigenes in the neighbouring southeastern state to return the party’s winning streak.

Soludo, who was represented by his deputy, Onyekachi Ibezim, at the flag-off ceremony held in Owerri on Friday, enjoined the people of Imo to reclaim the governorship seat in the state.

The APGA governorship candidate, Tony Ejiogu, in his remarks, said his vision was to build a state where everyone, especially the youths, would be the major stakeholders.

He promised inclusivity in decision-making processes in the state and to build a new Imo with a conducive business environment and policies for a private sector-driven economy, where factories and ancillary business services will blossom to tackle joblessness and poverty.

Also in attendance were the party’s National Chairman and other party chieftains.

Soliciting support for the candidate, the party leaders insisted that what happened in Anambra during the 2022 governorship election must be replicated in Imo State in November.

Supporters of APGA and indigenes of Imo State gathered at the All Saints Anglican Cathedral field in Egbu community, Owerri North Local Government Area (LGA) to show solidarity to the governorship candidate.

With the flag-off ceremony, the party said it was ready to take its campaigns to all the wards and communities across the 27 local government areas of the state with the sole aim of clinching the governorship seat come November.