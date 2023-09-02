Struggling Chelsea Fumble At Home To Forest 

Chelsea’s limping start to the Premier League campaign continued on Saturday when Nottingham Forest stunned them 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s spending on deadline day took their total splashed on new players in just over a year under a consortium fronted by Todd Boehly to over £1 billion ($1.3 billion).

Moises Caicedo’s move from Brighton that could rise to £115 million broke the British transfer record last month.

But the Ecuador international was at fault for the only goal at Stamford Bridge to leave Mauricio Pochettino’s men embarrassed.

Anthony Elanga slotted home three minutes into the second-half after Caicedo gave the ball away inisde his own half.

New signing Cole Palmer was thrown on to try and turn the game around, but Chelsea’s lack of a natural goalscorer, despite their huge outlay, was again exposed.

Pochettino has won just one of his first four games in charge to leave Chelsea already eight points adrift of City.