Subsidy Removal: Alex Otti Begins Palliatives Distribution In Abia

The Abia State governor, Alex Otti, has commenced the distribution of palliatives to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal in the state.

At least 3,000 bags of rice (50 kg) were said to have been shared in the first phase to political wards in the state, while the state has commenced distribution of the 12,600 bags received in the second phase.

During the flag-off event in Micheal Okwara Auditorium in Umuahia, the state capital, Otti said the food relief packages were meant for the poorest of the poor in order to mitigate the effects of the economic hardship on them and no government appointees should receive one grain.

READ ALSO: Soludo Seeks Return Of Winning Streak As APGA Launches Imo Gov Campaign

Otti, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Policies and Interventions, Rev. Fr. Christian Uche Anokwuru, added that the palliatives were only a show of empathy for the people as more sustainable initiatives were being implemented in phases.

While applauding the Federal Government and Abia State Government for the gesture, one of the beneficiaries, Samuel Maduabuchi, urged President Bola Tinubu to do more.