Umahi Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ondo Deputy Gov On Highway Inspection Tour

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; and the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as part of his inspection tour of road projects in the South West.
Umahi also visited Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states earlier this week.
The Ministry of Works, in a statement on Saturday by the Director (Information), Press and Public Relations Unit, Blessing Lere-Adams, disclosed Umahi’s reason for his working visit to the South-West and other regions of the country.
The Honourable Minister of Works Engr David Nweze Umahi has explained the reasons of his working visit to the South West and other regions of the country, he said “ I have been in Lagos and South West since Monday to evaluate the ongoing projects especially bridges that are so important to Lagos economy, the issue of concrete technology on our roads and review of road contracts, that is why we are going around to see how we can redesign our roads with concrete pavement”
He made this remarks while meeting with the Deputy Governor of Ondo State Mr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa who received him on behalf of the state . The Minister during his visit also explained how Ondo State can partner with the Federal Government through the Highway Development Initiative (HDMI ) in building Federal Government roads in Ondo State .
The Minister said ‘Most Federal roads are connecting one state to the other and when such is cut off the economic viability of such states are in trouble, that is why I am presenting to the Economic Council to allow us to access funds to conclude some of these roads and if we don’t conclude them, it will impact negatively on these states economy.”
The Deputy Governor who spoke on behalf of Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu CON SAN during the meeting in the Governor’s office said “Your appointment has not come to us as a surprise, congratulations on your nomination, clearance and inauguration by Mr President it is a well deserved appointment , because as a former Governor your antecedent made you the first among the rest and your experience in the terrain of infrastructural development and governance is in no small measure”
The Deputy Governor said “the zeal at which you have commenced official engagement with your visit to the South West zone has given us excitement that better days are here for real”
He said the “APC administration in this state has taken a giant stride in infrastructural development by building quality roads in all the Sectorial district of the state”
Earlier, the Minister after his tour of the dualisation of lbadan road (Mayfair Junction )- Lagere-Iremo –Enuwa- Ilesha Bye-Pass in Osun State paid a courtesy visit on the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, (Ọjájá II) CFR with Senator Iyiola Ajani Omisore at the Ooni palace where the Minister explained to them the advantages of building roads with concrete in Osun State.Blessing Lere-AdamsDirector (Information)Press & Public Relations UnitFederal Ministry of Works
September 2nd, 2023