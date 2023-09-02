Umahi Visits Ooni Of Ife, Ondo Deputy Gov On Highway Inspection Tour

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; and the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as part of his inspection tour of road projects in the South West.

Umahi also visited Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states earlier this week.

The Ministry of Works, in a statement on Saturday by the Director (Information), Press and Public Relations Unit, Blessing Lere-Adams, disclosed Umahi’s reason for his working visit to the South-West and other regions of the country.

READ ALSO: Adeherself Teams Up With EFCC, Charges NYSC Members To Shun Cybercrimes

He said, “I have been in Lagos and South West since Monday to evaluate the ongoing projects especially bridges that are so important to Lagos’ economy, the issue of concrete technology on our roads and review of road contracts.

“That is why we are going around to see how we can redesign our roads with concrete pavement.”

After his tour of the dualisation of Ibadan road (Mayfair Junction)-Lagere-Iremo-Enuwa-Ilesha By-Pass in Osun State, the minister was said to have paid the Ooni of Ife a courtesy visit with Senator Iyiola Omisore at the Ooni’s palace.

Umahi reportedly used the opportunity to explain to them the advantages of building roads with concrete in Osun State.

See the full statement below: