Alleged Diversion: Release Suspended Ogun LG Boss, Falana Tells DSS

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to release detained suspended Chairman of the Ijebu East Local Government in Ogun State, Wale Adedayo.

The council boss had accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting the statutory allocations of the 20 local governments in the state.

He was subsequently suspended for three months on allegations of maladministration and financial mismanagement by the seven out of the 11 councilors that made up the local government legislative council.

In a statement on Sunday, Falana said Adedayo was invited to the Ogun State Command of the secret police on Friday.

“However, when he (Adedayo) turned up for the invitation on 1st September 2023, he was asked to respond to the petition submitted to the Command by the State Government,” the senior lawyer said.

“In the said petition, it was alleged that Mr. Adedayo had instigated widespread acts of public disturbance and chaos in Ijebu East Local Government. Even though the embattled Council boss denied the allegation of instigating acts of public disturbance, the State Security Service has decided to detain him due to his refusal to withdraw the allegation levelled against Governor Abiodun.”

Falana said though the Ogun State Government has denied the allegation of funds diversion, the governor should sue Adedayo for libel in the Ogun State High Court.

“Having regards to the facts and circumstances of this particular case, I am compelled to request the Ogun State Command of the SSS to release Mr. Adedayo from custody forthwith,” he said.