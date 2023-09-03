FG Issues Illegal Miners 30-Day Ultimatum, To Review Mining Licenses

The Federal Government has issued a 30-day ultimatum to illegal miners to desist from such activities in the country.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, explained that all efforts to formalize unliscensed miners into cooperatives have proved abortive.

He further stated that the ministry will review all mining licenses in the country as part of its transformation agenda.

Other transformation agenda listed out by the minster are formation of the Nigerian Solid Minerals Cooperation, joint ventures with mining multinationals, setting up of mine police/task force, generation of data for solid minerals in Nigeria.

This follows the Minister’s promised last week to sanitize the solid minerals sector by adopting more stringent regulations to create stability.

Receiving the Australian High Commission to Nigeria, Ms Lean Johnston in his office in Abuja, Alake had lamented the impact of illegal mining while pledging to address the situation.

He also promises to give priority to investors in the sector in order to improve the economy and create employment opportunities.

On her part, the Australian envoy is committing to provide support for the optimization of solid minerals in Nigeria.