FULL RESULTS: PDP Wins All 18 LGAs In Edo Council Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won in all 18 Local Government Areas in the Edo State local government election held on Saturday, according to results released by the state independent electoral commission.
The election was held in all the 18 local government areas of the state covering Edo North, Edo Central and Edo South senatorial districts.
Apart from the PDP, other major political parties that participated in the election for Chairmanship and Councillorship of all the wards include the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP).
See full results below:
PDP: 16077
APC: 2519
LP: 2536
Ovia South West
APC: 5361
LP: 3216
PDP: 10,721
Total Registered: 89,897
Accredited: 21,442
Invalid: 429
Uhunmwode Local Government
Adodo O. Kenneth of PDP Declared
APC: 2317
LP: 1436
PDP: 15,615
Total Registered: 68,474
Accredited: 19,461
Valid; 19,431
Invalid: 27
Owan West Local Government
Ahonsi Dickson Idojemu of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 3825
LP: 2365
PDP: 13, 171
Total Registered:
Accredited: 19
Valid:
Invalid: 63
Akoko Edo Local Government
Tajudeen Alade Suleiman of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 5369
LP: 2083
PDP: 21,417
Total Registered: 95,711
Accredited: 28,957
Valid: 28, 957
Invalid: 10
Etsako East Local Government
Ato Benedicta of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 4076
LP: 1711
PDP: 16, 428
Total Registered:
Accredited:
Valid: 22, 269
Invalid:
Etsako Central Local Government
Obomigie Imokhae Solomon of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 7, 896
LP: 4, 606
PDP: 30, 594
Etsako West Local Government
Zimbiril Marvelous of PDP is Declared Winner
APC: 29, 445
LP: 23, 832
PDP: 98, 046
Total Registered:
Accredited:
Valid:
Invalid:
Ikpoba-Okha Local Government
DR. ERIC IYOBA OSAYANDE of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 3, 085
LP: 3, 857
PDP: 27, 768
Total Registered: 166,035
Accredited: 38,566
Valid: 37, 795
Invalid: 771
Ovia North East Local Government
Collins Osamede Ogbewe of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 636
LP: 617
PDP: 4, 869
Total Registered: 50, 554
Accredited: 6, 176
Valid: 6, 165
Invalid: 11
Igueben Local Government
Asueleme Clement of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 557
LP: 660
PDP: 5, 262
Total Registered: 63, 473
Accredited: 6, 551
Valid: 6, 540
Invalid: 11
Esan Central Local Government
Iyoha Paul of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 23, 885
LP: 14, 331
PDP: 47, 771
Total Registered: 129, 850
Accredited: 97, 299
Valid: 95, 942
Invalid: 1911
Orhionmwon Local Government
Ugiagbe Newman Oghomwen of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 1616
LP: 1737
PDP: 14, 904
Total Registered:
Accredited:
Valid: 18, 317
Invalid: 21
Esan West Local Government
Aigbogun O. Collins of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 1, 665
LP: 2, 183
PDP: 11, 963
Total Registered: 83, 811
Accredited: 15, 875
Valid: 15, 866
Invalid: 9
Esan South East Local Government
Imadegbeho Luis of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 1344
LP: 791
PDP: 16072
Total Registered:
Accredited:
Valid: 15, 866
Invalid:
Esan North East Local Government
Inegbe Paul of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 5550
LP: 3298
PDP: 20, 702
Total Registered: 101,006
Accredited: 29,680
Valid:
Invalid: 16
Owan East Local Government
Prince Aminu Kadiri of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 12, 203
LP: 7695
PDP: 35, 380
Total Registered:
Accredited:
Valid:
Invalid:
Egor Local Government
Hon. Eghe Ogbemudia of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 8, 308
LP: 10, 188
PDP: 70, 293
Total Registered: 347, 076
Accredited: 92, 554
Valid: 91, 047
Invalid: 1506
Oredo Local Government
Dr. Obaseki Tom Osazee of PDP Declared Winner