Glorious Days Of Stronger Naira Will Return – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has declared that the “glorious days” when the Nigerian currency, naira was more valuable than its American equivalent, dollar will soon return.

Adeboye made the statement on Sunday during a preaching titled ‘Uncommon Miracles’ at the September Thanksgiving Service of the church at its National Headquarters, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The clergy recalled how he experienced uncommon financial miracles in his early days as the leader of the church.

READ ALSO: FG Issues Illegal Miners 30 Days Ultimatum, To Review Mining Licenses

According to him, the Nigerian naira was stronger than the dollar and had more purchasing power then than now.

He then prayed that such glorious days would return.

“When the naira was stronger than the dollar; don’t worry, those days will return,” Adeboye said.

Realising a reluctant response of “Amen” from the congregation, the clergy went on to say “Oh! I know you don’t believe me. If the Lord I serve is still on the throne, those glorious days will return.”

“Maybe when that happens, you will know that there is a God of miracles,” he added.

The naira which currently exchanges between N915 and N918 to a dollar in the black market, has in recent times struggled to keep pace with the dollar and other foreign currency, with many predicting that it will reach N1,000 to a dollar soon.

The challenge the naira is facing has affected businesses and cost of living, especially after the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.