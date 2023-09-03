Gov. Sani Orders Probe Into Kaduna Mosque Killing

The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, on Sunday directed security agencies to thoroughly investigate the reported killing of worshippers in a Mosque in Ikara Local Government Area of the state by bandits.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Muhammad Shehu.

Describing the incident as wicked and barbaric, the governor vowed to go to any length within the law to bring the Ikara bandits to book.

His Government, he said, will not rest on its oars until peace and stability is restored to every part of Kaduna State.

“We understand the concerns and anxieties of the residents of Ikara, in particular and Kaduna State, in general. Your safety and security are our top priorities, and we want to reassure you that we are working tirelessly to maintain peace and stability.

“We encourage the public to remain calm and vigilant during this period. We also call upon all residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and provide any relevant information that could assist in the ongoing investigation,” the governor said.

Governor Sani, according to Shehu, has sent a delegation led by Mr Samuel Aruwan, Overseer of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs (MISHA), to condole the people of Saya-Saya village, Ikara Local Government, where the incident occurred.

The delegation will also carry out an assessment of the security and humanitarian situation in the area and advice government appropriately.

Channels Television reported that seven people were killed during the mosque attack which took place on Friday.

The acting Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna Police Command, Mansir Alhassan, told Channels Television that the bandits invaded the mosque at about 8 pm on Friday when the worshippers were observing the Isha’i (Sunset) prayers, and opened fire on them.

In the process, the assailants killed seven of them including the leader of a vigilante group in the community.