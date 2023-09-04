Appointments: Rivers APC Youths Protest Alleged Marginalisation By Tinubu

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State held a protest in Port Harcourt on Monday, demanding an end to the alleged marginalisation of the state chapter of the party by President Bola Tinubu.

The protest was held under the aegis of the Concerned Youths of Rivers APC at the premises of the party’s secretariat on Woji Road, New GRA.

Speaking to journalists, the protesters urged President Tinubu to review the appointment of former Governor Nyesom Wike as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Additionally, they asked the President to revisit the appointment of a former Commissioner in Rivers State, Boma Iyaye, as the Executive Director, Finance and Administration in the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Both politicians are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They said it is unfair for non-party members to be given such political appointments at the detriment of the APC in the state.