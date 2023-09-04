DSS Raises Alarm Over Plot To ‘Stage Violent Protests’, Identifies Ring Leaders

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has uncovered plans by some elements in parts of the country to stage violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters.

The agency’s spokesman Peter Afunanya raised the alarm in an early Monday statement but said the DSS has identified the ring leaders of the plot.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has uncovered plans by some elements in parts of the country to stage violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters,” the statement read.

“Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth, and disgruntled groups for the planned action. Meanwhile, the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy.”

In light of this development, the secret police instructed tertiary institution heads and vice chancellors of universities to prevent their students from taking part in actions that could disrupt public peace.

The DSS further stated that parents and guardians are required to caution their children and wards to resist the temptation to engage in unlawful behavior or conduct.

“Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conducts against law and order,” the agency said.

While the DSS is aware of the Government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, it warns those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps. This is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plan.”

It warned that it won’t hesitate to take legal action against the people and groups responsible for the sneaky schemes.