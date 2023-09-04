Kogi Gov Poll: SDP Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plan To Attack Supporters

As campaigns begin ahead of the November 11 Kogi State governorship elections, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has raised the alarm over an alleged plan to attack supporters of the party in the Kogi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Muritala Yakubu Ajaka Campaign Organisation, in a statement made available to journalists during the weekend, accused Governor Yahaya Bello of plans to attack supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi local government area of the state.

Adejoh-Audu alleged that the governor, faced with “mass rejection” leading to a “gale of defections” from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, allegedly recruited the police commissioner to unleash a campaign of intimidation on Ajaka’s supporters.

Responding, the Kogi State Police Command dismissed the claims as “fake, incendiary, perfidious, malicious and misleading”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, in a statement written on behalf of the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, declared “emphatically” and “categorically” that the statement was a figment of the imagination of Faruk Adejoh-Audu and his political candidate Yakubu Ajaka.

The police spokesman argued that the CP since assuming office one month ago had demonstrated a “high level of professionalism by providing a level playing ground for all Political Parties and their Candidates to operate in the State” and that his principal should not be dragged into politics.

According to the SDP, the “diabolic plot” is in response to the “mass defection” of All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Kogi (Koto) LGA in the last week.

The Director of Communications of the Campaign Team, Faruk Adejoh-Audu, said a majority of the APC ward chairmen, a former state assembly member and even Bello’s own special advisers “announced their rejection of the party and declared support for SDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Murtala Ajaka”.

“We are privy to a conspiracy by the Kogi Police Commissioner, Mr Berthrand Onuoha and Mr Bello to frame-up SDP members in Kogi Local Government Area with all manners of trumped-up offences to enable him embark on a mass crack down of our supporters this weekend,” the statement read.

He advised SDP supporters to be calm and peaceful while the campaign organisation explore the civilised due process of the law to save them from the rampage of Gov. Bello and his security accomplices.

Adejoh-Audu said the campaign organization has already approached its lawyers, Messrs Femi Falana SAN, to immediately commence legal actions against the commissioner of police to protect the right of SDP candidate and his supporters to freely participate in the democratic process without fear of harm.

See the full statement below: