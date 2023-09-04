Stop ‘Frivolous’ Claims Of Planned Attack, Kogi Police Command Urges SDP

The Kogi State Police Command has refuted claims of an attack on supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Murtala Ajaka, as “fake, incendiary, perfidious, malicious and misleading”.

The Muritala Yakubu Ajaka Campaign Organisation had accused Governor Yahaya Bello of plans to attack supporters of the SDP in the Kogi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state amid the kickoff of campaigns for the November 11 Kogi State governorship election.

Adejoh-Audu alleged that the governor, faced with mass rejection leading to a gale of defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, allegedly recruited the police commissioner to unleash a campaign of intimidation on Ajaka’s supporters.

But the Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, in a statement written on behalf of the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, declared “emphatically” and “categorically” that the statement was a figment of the imagination of Faruk Adejoh-Audu and his political candidate Yakubu Ajaka.

The police spokesman argued that the CP since assuming office one month ago had demonstrated a “high level of professionalism by providing a level playing ground for all Political Parties and their Candidates to operate in the State” and that his principal should not be dragged into politics.

“The SDP Candidate and his Campaign Organization should leave the Police alone and focus on issues-based Campaigns and soliciting for support from the electorate instead of resorting to cheap blackmail, bullying and arm-twisting for Political sympathy from the public who already know their tricks, gimmicks and antecedents,” the statement read.

“The entire narrative to injure, assassinate and malign the hard-earned reputation and integrity of the Commissioner of Police is the height of insensitivity, callousness, self-serving and emblematic of desperation, vindictiveness, a Propensity for destructiveness and to salivate the insidious and vaulting Political ambition of a psychopath.”

