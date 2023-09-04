Top Stars Retain Titles At Nigeria Bobsled Championship

The experienced quartet of Dickson Ugochukwu, Perpetual Nwanna, Khadijat Folawiyo and Sekinat Alawode retained their titles as the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria concluded its one-day Push Championship at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos on Sunday.

Ugochukwu defeated others to emerge Brakeman champion, while Alawode equally retained her Women’s Brakeman title.

Folawiyo edged others to maintain her dominance in Women’s Skeleton title and Nwanna finished well to lead others in Women’s Bobsled Driver event.

Thirty nine athletes participated in the Push Championship to indicate the popularity of the sport in Nigeria.

Techniical director of the Federation, Seun Adigun said It was an opportunity for the Federation to rank and assess athletes who will represent Nigeria at international competitions.

“Every single year we have taken a group of 68 athletes and coaches to learn and develop the sport. Our goal is to try and compete in 2026. We are developing them along the way, every single year it is getting better and better” she said.

The olympian believed that despite the challenges of environment because Nigeria doesn’t have winter, the athletes have been able to master the arts.

“This sport is celebrating 100 years this year and we are only in our 5th year. it would interest you to see what we have been able to do in 5 years. this is due to our passion, dedication and willingness to be great” she said

Olympiad Simidele Adeagbo, the first Nigerian to compete in Skeleton and Women’s Monobob, has been busy competiting in Europe as she seeks to qualify for the next Winter Olympics Games.

The President of the Federation , Solomon Ogba has expressed delight at the push championships.

“More than 50 percent of this sport is actually done outside of ice. one of things you need to achieve is your ability to push, ability to jump and ability to run, so because we don’t have ice in Nigeria what we needed to do is to take care of the first step which is the push” .we are introducing the sport to Nigerians through the push, this is what everybody can do”. he noted

The Push Championship equally presented a chance for athletes to boost their qualification for the next Winter Olympics Games in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.