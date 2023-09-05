IGP Orders Probe Of Cadet’s Death At Police Academy, Kano

The acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has set up a seven-man panel of inquiry to investigate the death of a young cadet, Sulaiman Jika, who died last Friday at the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Tuesday, said the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, DIG Abiodun Alabi, would lead the panel.

According to Adejobi, the panel has a mandate to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cadet’s death.

The police boss is said to have set a deadline of four days for the panel to come up with a comprehensive report detailing its findings and recommendations.

See the full statement below: