NLC Bars Entrance To Edo Court As Tribunals Adjourn Judgements

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Edo State has barred entrance into the state high court premises in compliance with a two-day warning strike.

The election petitions tribunals for the National Assembly and state House of Assembly had scheduled judgements in two petitions for today but they have been adjourned till Thursday.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, announced the warning strike last Friday in protest against the Federal Government’s failure to address the challenges caused by the removal of fuel subsidies.

President Bola Tinubu had announced in his May 29 inaugural speech that “fuel subsidy is gone“, which has since led to fuel prices as much as tripling nationwide and a rising cost of living.

The labour union is accusing the Federal Government of abandoning the negotiations and failing to implement some of the resolutions from previous meetings with the government.

READ ALSO: IGP Orders Probe Of Cadet’s Death At Police Academy, Kano

On August 2, organised labour protested what it described as the anti-people policies of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliate unions demonstrated in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and several states, including Lagos, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Zamfara, Katsina, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kwara, Ogun, Imo, Ondo, and Edo.

The protest followed a seven-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government demanding “the immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the federal government including the recent hike in PMS (Premium Motor Spirit) price, increase in public school fees, the release of the eight months withheld salary of university lecturers and workers”.

The union also demanded an upward review of the minimum wage from N30,000 to N200,000, saying that since the President’s “subsidy is gone” inauguration speech of May 29, 2023, the peace of mind of Nigerians has gone.

Several meetings between the Presidency and the unions on palliatives for Nigerians suffering hardship in the wake of the petrol subsidy removal proved abortive.