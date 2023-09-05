Tinubu Approves Appointment Of FCTA Mandate Secretaries

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mandate Secretaries for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the FCT spokesman, Anthony Ogunleye, saying the appointees will be sworn in on Tuesday, September 12th at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

The newly appointed secretaries are Bitrus Garki (Area Council Services Secretariat), Lawan Kolo Geidam (Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat), Danlami Ihayyo (Education), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe (Health and Human Services Secretariat).

Others are Barrister Salman Dako (Legal Services Secretariat), Barrister Chinedum Elechi (Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP), Arch. Uboku Tom Nyah (Transportation Secretariat), and Alhaji Muntari Abdulkadir (Social Development Secretariat).