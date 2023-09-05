Tribunal: Police Talk Tough, Warn Politicians Against Violence

Ahead of the Wednesday’s judgment to be delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Court, the Nigeria Police Force has said that policemen across the country are “fully prepared” to maintain law and order.

In a statement on Tuesday by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, the police warned politicians and mischief makers against misinformation and unguided utterances capable of inciting violence.

The police said deployment across the length and breadth of Nigeria have been strengthened to forestall law and order in the country.

“The Police wish to reiterate the commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property before, during, and after the judgment,” Adejobi said.

“The NPF has diligently emplaced all necessary deployments and security measures during this critical period as officers and men are fully prepared to maintain order and enforce laws while respecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens.”

The police “strongly cautions all individuals, including mischief makers and political gladiators, to be cautious in their actions and statements as the Force will not condone activities capable of inciting violence or causing a descent into anarchy”.

The police urged citizens to embrace peace and maintain calm, regardless of their political affiliations.

Earlier on Monday, the Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, said the Tribunal will deliver its judgments on the cases before it challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu, the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 poll.

The court also said the proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Tinubu’s election is being challenged by Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Atiku, a former Vice President, came second in the keenly contested poll; while Obi, an ex-governor of Anambra State, came third.