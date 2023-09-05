Wike Vows To Overhaul FCT Mass Transit System

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vowed to overhaul the entire mass transit system in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Wike stated this on Tuesday when he received members of the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee to investigate failure of mass transit in Nigeria in his office.

The FCT minister further announced that contingent upon the approval of President Bola Tinubu, he will officially inaugurate members of his cabinet to facilitate quick action of his multi-pronged agenda for the FCT.

According to the minister, there will be no fresh project approvals in the 2024 budget, as he appealed to the legislature for their cooperation in every way feasible to transform the city.