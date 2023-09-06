Again, Oshoala Nominated For Women’s Ballon d’Or

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala has been nominated for the 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or after a successful campaign with Barcelona Femeni. 

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated September 6, 2023
Barcelona’s Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala (L) celebrates scoring her team’s third goal during the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between FC Barcelona and AS Roma at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 29, 2023. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

 

French Football, organisers of the award, listed the nominees in a tweet on their handle Wednesday evening and included the Nigerian among the 30-member shortlist.

 

Last year, she became the first African to be nominated for the Women’s Ballon d’Or.

