Again, Oshoala Nominated For Women’s Ballon d’Or

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala has been nominated for the 2023 Women’s Ballon d’Or after a successful campaign with Barcelona Femeni.
French Football, organisers of the award, listed the nominees in a tweet on their handle Wednesday evening and included the Nigerian among the 30-member shortlist.
Last year, she became the first African to be nominated for the Women’s Ballon d’Or.