LP Failed To Prove Claims Of Electoral Irregularities, Tribunal Rules

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) has ruled that the Labour Party (LP)’s petition of irregularities in the 2023 presidential election was generic.

“Pleading must set out material facts and particulars. In the instant petition, there was no effort to prove specific allegations, particulars of complaints,” the Tribunal ruled on Wednesday in Abuja.

The law is clear that where someone alleges irregularities in a particular polling unit, such person must prove the particular irregularities in that polling unit before that petition can succeed, the Tribunal added.

READ ALSO: Court Strikes Out APM’s Suit Against Shettima, Tinubu

According to the Tribunal, the petitioners did not prove the particular polling units where the election did not take place nor did they specify particulars of polling units where there are alleged complainants of irregularities.

“It was only in one instance that figures were given of alleged suppressed votes and we all know that elections are about figures,” it maintained.

LP had alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reduced their scores and added it to All Progressives Congress (APC)’s votes.

But the court said LP failed to supply particulars of what they actually scored before the said reductions, neither did they supply the polling units where it happened.