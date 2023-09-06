Shettima, LP, PDP Chieftains, Others Present For Presidential Tribunal Ruling

Vice President Kashim Shettima, chieftains of the Labour Party (LP), governors and chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are on the ground at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) ahead of the court’s verdict.

The APC governors present are those of Kogi, Yahaya Bello; Nassarawa, Abdullahi Sule; Imo, Hope Uzodimma; Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji; Yobe’s Mai Mala Buni.

APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu are also around.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State is among the top PDP dignitaries present at the event in Abuja.

LP’s Julius Abure and the party’s presidential campaign spokesman Yunusa Tanko among other chieftains are also on the ground for the verdict.

PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) are challenging President Bola Tinubu’s declaration as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.