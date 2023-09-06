Tinubu Welcomes Tribunal’s Verdict, Urges Atiku, Obi To Support Govt

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, welcomed the judgment of the Tribunal with a sense of responsibility and preparedness to serve all Nigerians, irrespective of all diverse political persuasions, faiths, and tribal identities.

In a 12-hour judgment, the Presidential Election Petitions Court struck out the petitions challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential poll. The court upheld the victory of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

READ ALSO: Labour Party Rejects Tribunal’s Judgments, To Announce Next Move

Reacting to the judgment, the President called on his main rivals – Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to support his administration.

“The President urges his valiant challengers to inspire their supporters in the trust that the spirit of patriotism will now and forever be elevated above partisan considerations, manifesting into support for our Government to improve the livelihood of all Nigerians,” a statement by Tinubu’s media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, read.

“Once more, President Tinubu thanks Nigerians for the mandate given to him to serve our country while promising to meet and exceed their expectations, by the grace of God Almighty, and through very diligent hard work with the team that has been put in place for that sole purpose.”

Tinubu, who is in India for the G20 summit, recognised the diligence, undaunted thoroughness, and professionalism of the five-member bench led by Justice Haruna Tsammani in interpreting the law.