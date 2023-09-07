Afenifere Congratulates Tinubu On Tribunal Verdict

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization, Afenifere, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Electoral Court (PEPC).

A press statement signed by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, quoted the leader of Afenifere Worldwide, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, as expressing delight at the victory of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima at the judgement given on Wednesday in Abuja.

In congratulating Tinubu and Shettima, Afenifere stated that the judgement which further validated the electoral victory of February 25th should be seen not only as an indication of growing democracy in the country, but also a challenge on the present administration to actualize various promises contained in the Renewed Hope manifesto presented to Nigerians in 2022 and 2023.

“As I indicated in my congratulatory message when you, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was declared winner of this year’s presidential election, your victory raises a lot of hope and you cannot afford to fail Nigerians. Incidentally, your manifesto on how to reset Nigeria resonates with my vision for having a Nigeria of which we all would be proud – as I mentioned to you on the two occasions you visited me last year in Akure. Going by the steps you have taken so far; I believe that you are setting the country on a sound footing for progress”.

The Afenifere leader added that the pains occasioned by the withdrawal of fuel subsidy should be soothed as quickly as possible so that “Nigeria can begin to enjoy life more abundant and good welfare that they deserve”.

According to Ajayi, Pa Fasoranti commended all the parties involved in the petitions stating that their choice of going to court was part of the process of deepening democracy in Nigeria.

“For instance, the petitions gave the judiciary the opportunity to make far-reaching pronouncements on some important aspects of our electoral law and aspects of the Constitution that deals with election matters. The pronouncements by the eminent judges shed more light and enlighten us more on how to go about our electoral processes,” he stated.

He added that politicians should learn a lot of lessons from the verdict so that they would be better guided in their future electoral activities.

The group saluted Nigerians, the judiciary and all those involved in the judicial processes for the peaceful manner in which the matter was handled.

It then charged all concerned to now brace up for proper governance “so that Nigerians would quickly put the present hardship behind them and begin to experience improved standard in their welfare while the country itself begins a fast-paced journey towards becoming a developed nation. Restructuring and proper federalization of the country should form important aspects of the rejigging to be effected”, the statement concluded.