‘Democracy And People Won,’ Buhari Hails Tribunal Verdict

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, saying it is a testament that “democracy and the people” won the February 25, 2023 presidential poll.

Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, saluted the five-member panel of the Tribunal for standing against what he described as any form of intimidation to deliver justice.

The ex-President urged Nigerians to give total support to the administration of his successor, President Bola Tinubu to deliver on his promises.

“If anybody has won, it is the democracy and the people,” Buhari said, adding “With the verdict of the court, the election period is over and it is time to put the heat and dust behind us.

The former President said the Tribunal has “written history” by spurning intimidation and all manner of prejudice to deliver justice.

On Wednesday, a five-member panel of the Tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, in a unanimous judgment, dismissed the petitions challenging the victory of Tinubu in the presidential election.

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar; and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi; as well as the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) had filed petitions challenging the victory of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.