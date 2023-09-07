Police Quell Disruption At Abuja Market

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Thursday said it has quelled a dangerous situation at the Garki market that could have potentially disrupted the peace of the neighbourhood.

According to a statement by the Commissioner of Police for the FCT, Haruna Garba, an altercation arose between market occupants and certain individuals, including an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) as well as a tailor named Muhammad Habibu where shots were fired at another tailor named Mubarak Mubarak and damages done to a section of the market’s police outpost.

According to the statement, weapons used in the commotion have been recovered, and normalcy has now been restored.

The FCT commissioner also encouraged market occupants to refrain from engaging in mischief involving public property, especially that which belongs to the security agencies in place to safeguard their well-being.