Roads: Fight On Switch To Concrete Technology Is Continuous – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said that the fight on turning to the use of concrete technology in road construction is a continuous one.

According to a statement by the Director of Information in the Ministry of Works, Blessing Lere-Adams, the Minister stated this on Wednesday while on an inspection tour of the rehabilitation of an outstanding section of the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway under the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme.

In an interview with journalists, gave reasons for using this concrete technology, saying that it’s loaded with lots of benefits including durability with a life span of over fifty years.

He said that it can stand for these numbers of years before it will require maintenance more than bitumen imported into the country that is more sub-standard.

He added that it’s cheaper to build with local content-sourced materials.

“I have looked at the cost of bindal cause, the wearing costs on our roads. It is safer doing it on concrete. It’s going to be cheaper. Niger CAT is doing it, that’s why I directed that the right-hand side of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway be done on concrete,” he said.

The immediate past governor of Ebonyi directed that Enugu Section lll – Port Harcourt Expressway second carriageway by Messrs CGC Nig Ltd be totally done on concrete.

“We are safer on concrete in the South-East and that’s what we are going to be doing,” he added.