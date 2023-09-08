Banditry: Zamfara Govt Directs Security Personnel To Man Highways, Flashpoints

Worried by bandits’ activities in Zamfara, the state government has directed security operatives to man major highways and some flashpoints.

The directive followed the last State Security Council meeting chaired by Governor Dauda Lawal in Gusau, a Friday statement by the governor’s media aide, Sulaiman Bala Idris, read.

READ ALSO: Bandits Set Catholic Seminarian Ablaze In Fresh Kaduna Church Attack

After raising concern about the menace of banditry in the North-Western state, security operatives were deployed to the Gusau-Funtua Road; Magami-Dangulbi-Dan Kurmi-Anka Road, as well as Magami-Dansadau Road.

“Deploying heavy personnel on patrol along the Gusau to Funtua road and other flashpoints in the state is one of the strategies employed by the government to put an end to banditry,” he added.

“At the last Security Council meeting, Governor Dauda Lawal charged the heads of the military and police to deploy CSK armoured and Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicles, to constantly patrol all the affected major roads, where the State Government provides them with logistics.

“The mobilisation of security personnel on these volatile highways in the last two days has brought peace as people travel safely.”

According to him, the state government issued a directive to close markets considered as business hubs for rustled cattle.

He stated that the directive is an important step towards ensuring the safety and security of communities, adding that the government has finished preparations to commence the recruitment and training of the civilian Joint Task Force as approved by Governor Lawal.

Zamfara is one of the north-western states affected by banditry.