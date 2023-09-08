Bandits Set Catholic Seminarian Ablaze In Fresh Kaduna Church Attack

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have burnt down the parish house of Saint Raphael’s Catholic Church in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a seminarian in the process.

Police authorities and the Catholic Church in Kaduna State are yet to comment on the incident, but an eye witness told Channels Television that the bandits in their large numbers stormed the Saint Raphael Parish at Fadan Kamantan, Kafanchan Diocese on Thursday night and set the building ablaze alongside a vehicle parked in the premises.

Sources said the late seminarian, Stephen Danlami, died from the smoke he inhaled while trying to escape from the raging fire, while other priests inside the parish house were said to have escaped.