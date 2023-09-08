FAAN Commences Airlines Relocation To New MMIA International Terminal

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has redirected processing of passengers through the New International Terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, effective immediately.

This was made known in a statement released by the Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at FAAN, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua on Thursday.

He said the expedited relocation to the New International Terminal at MMIA was deemed necessary due to the unfortunate fire incident that occurred at the International Terminal 1 yesterday.

“The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK) during his maiden visit to Lagos airport had directed the FAAN relocate airlines to the New International Terminal for the shutdown of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 1 by 1st October, 2023 with a view to improving passenger experience and for total overhaul of the terminal.

“We intend to make this movement as seamless as possible but appeal to all travellers to please be at the airport early enough to complete their check-in formalities on time in order not to miss their flight,” the statement said.