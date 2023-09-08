FUOYE Students Demand Justice As Missing Colleague Is Found Dead

The murder of a 200-level student of nursing at the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Modupe Atanda, has thrown the institution and the state in general into shock.

The victim had earlier in the week been declared missing within the school premises but was later found buried in a shallow grave in a bush on the campus after more than 24 hours of search.

The management of the institution has announced temporary shutdown of the school to ensure law and order is maintained.

Meanwhile, the police have debunked claims of missing body parts of Modupe and say some arrests have been made on the matter.