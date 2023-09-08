Police Launch Manhunt For Killers Of Catholic Seminarian In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command says it has launched a manhunt for the attackers of the Saint Raphael Catholic Church Parish in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits burnt down the parish House of Saint Raphael’s Catholic Church at Fadan Kamantan in Zangon Kataf LGA on Thursday night, killing a seminarian, Stephen Danlami, in the process.

According to the spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Manir Hassan, bandits stormed the church in droves.

Hassan stated that when the terrorists could not gain access to the main building, they set the house ablaze alongside a vehicle and motorcycle parked on the premises.

He explained that Danlami died from the smoke he inhaled while trying to escape from the raging fire, while two other priests inside the parish house were able to escape from the raging fire.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) told Channels Television that the command had launched an investigation to ascertain what led to the church attack with a view to arresting the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.