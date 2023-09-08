Save Yourselves Resources, Trouble Of Appeal, Yahaya Bello Urges Atiku, Obi

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has urged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and that of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to concede defeat and save themselves the resources and “trouble” of approaching the Supreme Court.

Both candidates have since announced their decisions to challenge Wednesday’s judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal upholding the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 vote.

However, Bello told State House Correspondents in Abuja on Thursday that Atiku and Obi are better off moving on and supporting the Tinubu administration.

“As far as I’m concerned, I don’t think there’s any ground for appeal,” the governor said.

“I would rather appeal to them that they should drop any appeal going to the higher court and then save the resources, save the trouble, advise their supporters, admonish them that we should accept yesterday’s judgement. No flaw.”

According to Bello, Nigerians within the country and in the diaspora are happy with the verdict as are members of the APC.

“I think it is time to settle down and face governance. And I would advise all those that feel aggrieved [that] we have only one country, Nigeria; we must all come together and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ensure that we fix this country,” he said.

“Whatever the hardship we are facing today is the effect of the past. Definitely, we have Mr Fix-It who is here already trying to best, travelling across the world to ensure that Nigeria is fixed.”