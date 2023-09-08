Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Niger State

An unidentified man has been electrocuted while attempting to steal transformer cables in the early hours of Friday on the premises of the Niger State Printing Press in Minna, Niger State.

The printing firm’s staff found his body hanging on the transformer.

READ ALSO: DSS Probes Garki Market Incident Involving Its Operative

The spokesperson of the Niger Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the incident said the body has been deposited at the Minna General Hospital.

According to the Head of the Legal Unit, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Aminu Ubandoma, the company had received a report about the incident.

He, however, said that the AEDC is working with security agencies, especially the police, to ensure that the rate of transformer vandalism in the area is reduced.

Friday’s incident is the latest in the growing rate of vandalism in the state. Perpetrators, who majorly target critical infrastructures including power equipment, do so at odd hours.