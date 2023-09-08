Trapped ‘Motor Boy’ Escapes Death As Fallen Container Kills Driver In Lagos

A motor boy was rescued after getting trapped under a “fully-loaded” 40-foot container, while the driver died “instantly” in a fatal accident on Thursday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has said.
LASTMA, in a statement by its Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed that the incident occurred around Wharf Road, opposite Area B Police Command, outward the Apapa area of Lagos.
“Lastma Egbetola Sulaiman ‘Zebra 36’ (Apapa) who led the rescue team confirmed that the fatal accident involved a fully loaded 40ft container and a stationed tipper truck with no registration no.,” the statement read.
“Lastma Egbetola confirmed further that prilimnary investigation revealed that the driver of the 40ft loaded container while on top speed lost control and rammed into another stationed tipper truck with tyre problem.”
See the full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE
ACCIDENT: LASTMA RESCUE MOTOR BOY TRAPPED UNDER 40FT CONTAINER AT APAPA, LAGOS.
……Truck driver died instantly at accident scene.
Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today rescued a motor boy trapped under a fully loaded 40ft container while the driver died instantly during a fatal accident today around Wharf Road, opposite Area B Police Command outward Apapa.area of Lagos.
Lastma Egbetola Sulaiman ‘Zebra 36’ (Apapa) who led the rescue team confirmed that the fatal accident involved a fully loaded 40ft container and a stationed tipper truck with no registration no.
Lastma Egbetola confirmed further that prilimnary investigation revealed that the driver of the 40ft loaded container while on top speed lost control and rammed into another stationed tipper truck with tyre problem.
He disclosed that Lastma Officials and other emergency responders were able to rescued a trapped motor boy while the driver of the loaded 40ft container died instantly.
According to Zebra Ademola
“While the body of the dead driver was at the Area B Police Command, the rescued motor boy was immediately rushed to nearby General Hospital at Apapa for medical treatment.
Other emergency responders at the accident scene includes Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Police, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA).
The General Manager of LASTMA Mr Bolaji Oreagba however warned truck drivers to always consider other road users and be very careful when driving during day time and night.
Adebayo Taofiq
Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment department of Lastma