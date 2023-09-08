Trapped ‘Motor Boy’ Escapes Death As Fallen Container Kills Driver In Lagos

A motor boy was rescued after getting trapped under a “fully-loaded” 40-foot container, while the driver died “instantly” in a fatal accident on Thursday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has said.

LASTMA, in a statement by its Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed that the incident occurred around Wharf Road, opposite Area B Police Command, outward the Apapa area of Lagos.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu Returns From Nearly Three Months’ Medical Leave In Germany

“Lastma Egbetola Sulaiman ‘Zebra 36’ (Apapa) who led the rescue team confirmed that the fatal accident involved a fully loaded 40ft container and a stationed tipper truck with no registration no.,” the statement read.

“Lastma Egbetola confirmed further that prilimnary investigation revealed that the driver of the 40ft loaded container while on top speed lost control and rammed into another stationed tipper truck with tyre problem.”

See the full statement below: