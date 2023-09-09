Akeredolu Meets With Ondo NASS Members In Ibadan

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Friday held a stakeholders’ meeting with members of the National Assembly from the state in Ibadan.

This was made known in a statement by Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Saturday.

At the meeting, the Governor reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to actualising a deep seaport in the state.

He said there is no going back on the actualisation of the lofty project.

Governor Akeredolu emphasized that the deep seaport is essential for the economic development of the state.

READ ALSO: ‘I’ll Be Alive To Complete My Tenure’: Akeredolu Resumes Duty After Medical Leave

At the meeting were the Senator representing Ondo North, Senator Jide Ipinsagba; Members of the House of Representatives representing Owo/Ose, Hon. Timehin Adelegbe; Ilaje/Ese-Odo, Hon. Donald Ojogo, Idanre/Ifedore, Hon. Festus Akingbaso; Okitipupa/Irele, Hon. Jimi Odimayo and Akoko South West/South East, Hon. Gboyega Adefarati.

Governor Akeredolu urged the federal lawmakers to collaborate and support the state’s endeavor to establish a deep seaport.

He assured that his administration would persist until a solid foundation is established for the port Ondo.

The Governor also enjoined the federal lawmakers to work together across party lines, adding that they should always pursue the good of the people and the state.

In response, Senator Ipinsagba, on behalf of the National Assembly members, assured the Governor of the support of Ondo NASS Caucus.

He also expressed gratitude for the Governor’s safe return and offered prayers for his continued protection and well-being.