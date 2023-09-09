DPO’s Murder: Fubara Suspends Monarch, Places N100m Bounty On Suspect’s Head

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, on Saturday, has ordered the indefinite suspension of a monarch in relation to the “gruesome murder” of the Ahoada Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Bako Angbashim, by “a bunch of criminals”.

This comes days after Bako was killed in the Odiemudie Community in the Ahoada East Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The DPO and his team ran into an ambush while returning from their operation during which they were attacked. He was reportedly shot, captured, and murdered by his captors.

The governor, in a personal statement on Saturday, said, “His Majesty, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi Eze Igbu Akoh II, is hereby suspended indefinitely for acts of complicity in ceding control of his territory to the notorious David Gift and his gang to freely operate and carry out their criminal activities.”

Commiserating with the family of the deceased, Fubara noted that the prime suspects, identified as “Mr. Gift David Okpara Okpolowu (a.k.a. 2-Baba) and all members of his criminal gang”, had been declared wanted.

He also announced a N100,000,000 reward for anyone with useful information leading to Okpolowu’s arrest and prosecution.

Yesterday, 8th September 2023 at about 7.00 pm, I was briefed on the security operations around the Odiemudie Community in the Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state and the gruesome murder of SP Bako Angbashim, the Ahoada Divisional Police Officer, by a bunch of…

