IGP Condemns Rivers DPO’s ‘Gruesome’ Murder, Orders Probe, Arrests And Prosecution

The acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has condemned the “gruesome murder” of the Divisional Police Officer for Ahoada Division in Rivers State, SP Bako Angbashim, ordering the probe and arrest of the culprits.

Bako was killed by gunmen in the Ahoada area of the state on Friday, while on an operation in the area.

READ ALSO: DPO’s Murder: Fubara Suspends Monarch, Places N100m Bounty On Suspect’s Head

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Saturday, said the IGP had ordered immediate investigation, arrest, and prosecution of all the culprits that carried out the “heinous and barbaric act”.

IGP Egbetokun added that such an act was not only an affront to national status but also a reflection of a lack of patriotism and gross illegality.

See the full statement below: