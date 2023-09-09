IGP Condemns Rivers DPO’s ‘Gruesome’ Murder, Orders Probe, Arrests And Prosecution

The acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has condemned the “gruesome murder” of the Divisional Police Officer for Ahoada Division in Rivers State, SP Bako Angbashim, ordering the probe and arrest of the culprits.
Bako was killed by gunmen in the Ahoada area of the state on Friday, while on an operation in the area.
The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Saturday, said the IGP had ordered immediate investigation, arrest, and prosecution of all the culprits that carried out the “heinous and barbaric act”.
IGP Egbetokun added that such an act was not only an affront to national status but also a reflection of a lack of patriotism and gross illegality.
See the full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE
IGP CONDEMNS GRUESOME MURDER OF SP BAKO ANGBASHIM IN RIVERS STATE; ORDERS IMMEDIATE ARREST, PROSECUTION OF CULPRITS
The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has condemned the gruesome murder of SP Bako Angbashim, who was, at the time of his passing the Divisional Police Officer, Ahoada Division in Rivers State. The slain DPO was humiliated, gruesomely murdered, and mutilated by some hardened armed criminals in Ahoada area of Rivers State on Friday, 8th September, 2023, while on operation in the area.
The IGP has however ordered immediate investigation, arrest, and prosecution of all the culprits that carried out the heinous and barbaric act; adding that such an act is not only an affront on our national status but also a reflection of a lack of patriotism and gross illegality.
The IGP, while emphasizing unequivocally that such nefarious acts against any operative in Nigeria, will not be taken with levity as all the perpetrators will be caused to face the full wrath of the law, extends his deepest condolences to the grieving family, dedicated colleagues and friends of SP Bako Angbashim urging them to embody his dedication, humility, and selflessness.
ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra,
Force Public Relations Officer,
Force Headquarters,
Abuja
9th September, 2023