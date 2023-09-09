Kenya Says AU’s G20 Membership Will Give Africa ‘Voice’

Kenyan President William Ruto on Saturday said the African Union’s entry into the G20 will “give African interests and perspectives voice and visibility in this important body”.

“With Africa poised to grow in the coming years, a seat will allow it to shape the decisions of G20 to ensure the continent’s interests are advanced. The outcome of the just concluded Africa Climate Summit including fundamental reforms of international financial institutions and multilateral development banks is one thing that AU will advance,” he said.