Minister Sets Up Task Force On Relocation Of Airlines To New MMIA Terminal

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has set up a task force to resolve the challenges facing the relocation of commercial airlines to the new terminal within the shortest possible period.

According to a statement by the ministry’s Head, Press and Public Affairs, Oluseyi Odutayo, on Saturday, the minister is concerned about “the teething problems of relocating the international airlines to the new Terminal which was necessitated by the recent fire outbreak at the Old International Terminal in Lagos.”

The members of the task force are retired PS and ex-Director of the Department of Air Transport Management, Hassan Musa (Team Leader); General Manager Aerodrome, NCAA, Adebayo Oladipo; and Special Advisers to the minister, Mrs. Uyoyou Edhekpo, Mrs. Uyoyou Edhekpo, and Mr. Henry Agbebire.

During Keyamo’s inspection of the Lagos Airport on Thursday, August 31, he had given a deadline of October 1 for the relocation.

However, the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it had to fast-track the implementation of this directive in response to the recent fire outbreak which raised safety concerns and affected passengers’ movements.

“We urge all passengers and other stakeholders to be patient and bear with us as the inconvenience caused will soon be resolved. Your understanding plays a vital role in making this transition smoother for everyone involved,” the statement said.

It added that the primary objective of this task force is threefold.

“Resolve Passenger Concerns: The task force will work diligently towards resolving all concerns raised by passengers regarding congestion, discomfort, and related issues stemming from terminal relocation. We are committed to ensuring that every passenger’s voice is heard and addressed promptly.

“Minimize Discomfort: Our focus dwells on minimizing any form of discomfort during this transition period. Efforts will be made in streamlining processes at both terminals while closely monitoring operations 24/7. Measures such as enhanced signage, dedicated support staff, improved communication channels will be implemented proactively.

“Effective Public Communication: We pledge transparency throughout this process by providing regular updates on progress made in addressing concerns arising from airline relocations. FAAN aims at improving public relations strategies through various channels including online platforms and customer service helplines so that you stay informed about developments firsthand.”