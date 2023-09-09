Osinbajo Hails Tribunal Ruling As ‘Great Victory’ For Nigeria’s Democracy

Former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Senator Kashim Shettima on their victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, calling Wednesday’s judgment a great victory for the rule of law.

According to a statement Saturday by Mohammed Brimah of the former VP’s Media Office, Osinbajo expressed his congratulations in a personal statement.

“The ruling is a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and the rule of law,” the Vice President was quoted as saying.

“The practice of democracy in our nation has been further strengthened by the fact that all parties faithfully followed the electoral process according to the law and relied on our courts in the event of a dispute.”

See the full statement below: